Turkey reports over 8,100 new COVID-19 infections

The country's case tally passed 2.64 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,138, with 78 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 5,690 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.52 million.

More than 32.43 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 118,816 since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,189.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign starting with healthcare workers.

Since last December, Turkey has had curfews on weeknights and weekends to curb the virus' spread.

Last week, Turkish officials announced a gradual normalization from coronavirus restrictions beginning in March.

Since it first emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.46 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 111.55 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 62.92 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.