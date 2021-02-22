Libyan minister’s assassination attempt 'well-planned'

Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Monday he escaped a "well-planned" assassination attempt on Sunday.

"It was not an incident that came by chance, but was well-planned," Bashagha said in a televised statement.

Describing the scene, he said when his convoy reached Janzur, an armed vehicle started approaching it and people inside the vehicle opened fire.



He said one of the assailants was killed and two others were injured, but didn't give further details.

