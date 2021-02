A weeklong multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan has been completed, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that Aman-2021, a biannual maritime naval exercise, was carried out Feb. 11 - 16 in Karachi, Pakistan and the Indian Ocean.

Turkey, US, UK, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and Sri Lanka joined the drill.

A total of 38 other counties participated as observers, the statement added.