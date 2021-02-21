Turkish president mourns over death of Islamic scholar

Turkey's president has expressed his condolences over the death of prominent Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Saraç, who passed away on Friday.

In his condolence message on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was "deeply saddened."

"We will always remember with respect, benevolence, and prayer our esteemed teacher, who raised hundreds of students in the country and abroad throughout his life, which he devoted to the correct explanation and living of Islam," he said.

The president also conveyed his condolences to the 92-year-old Hadith scholar's family members, students and loved ones.

On Friday, Erdoğan said on Twitter, "I wish Allah's mercy to our valued Islamic scholar Muhammed Emin Saraç," praising his "great efforts for divine consent at every stage of his life."

Erdoğan later Sunday is due to attend Saraç's funeral service at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, where the scholar provided Islamic education for more than 60 years.





