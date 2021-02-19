At least 47 dead from US winter storm

-At least 47 people have lost their lives as a result of ongoing extreme winter weather, according to a report published Friday.

Deaths have been recorded in a wide stretch of the US from southern Texas to northern Ohio with additional fatalities expected as many continue to lack power and clean water, according to the Washington Post.

The vast majority -- over 30 -- of the deaths have been recorded in Texas where record low temperatures have been recorded as millions of residents suffered power blackouts, bringing the bitter cold in-doors.

At least five deaths have been attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning as people take desperate measures to stay warm inside, including running cars in enclosed garages and starting gas-powered grills inside, according to the Post.

At least 17 other deaths have been attributed directly to exposure to the cold.

The newspaper's death toll only includes people who have died since Sunday, and the real death toll is likely higher, in part because icy and frigid conditions have been recorded going back further than the Post's timeline.

Last Thursday six people died and dozens of others were injured on an ice-covered Texas highway in a massive car pileup involving 130 vehicles.

Authorities also expect to find more deceased residents in the coming weeks as first responders conduct wellness checks on vulnerable communities, and others who have not been heard from during the extreme weather.