'Inactive COVID-19 jabs show lower side effects risk'

Underlining that this kind of vaccine was also less susceptible to becoming ineffective against new mutations of the virus, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that Turkey continued working to procure the best possible jabs for the country's people.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign starting with healthcare workers, along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

The country has received multiple shipments of inactive CoronaVac vaccines developed by the Chinese Sinovac firm.