Ankara remembers victims of racist attack in Hanau

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday commemorated the victims of an attack by a far-right extremist in Hanau, Germany last year that claimed nine lives.

"We remember our citizens and other victims who lost their lives in a racist attack last year in Germany's Hanau city. We share the pain of grieved families," the ministry said in a written statement.

"In order to show our solidarity with the victims of racism and xenophobia, our Deputy [Foreign] Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran will attend the commemoration ceremony to be held in Hanau," it said, adding that he will also meet the families of victims and Turkish citizens.

It highlighted that the attack showed it was high time to tackle racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia more seriously and effectively and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.

"We expect this attack to be clarified in all aspects and the investigation to be concluded swiftly and fairly," the ministry urged.

It said that a lesson should be derived from the incident and great importance should be attached to prevent racism and xenophobia, which threaten social peace and security.

"With this opportunity, we remind once again that far-right and populist political discourses that foster racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia in Europe should be avoided. We invite all European countries to protect the principles of peace and coexistence by not remaining silent in the face of this threat," the ministry said.

It reiterated that Turkey will continue bilateral and international cooperation to fight such separatist movements.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and xenophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right and anti-Muslim groups.

In 2019, right-wing extremists killed a pro-refugee politician in Kassel and attacked a synagogue in Halle, raising alarms over far-right terror in the country.

In February 2020, a far-right extremist attacked two cafes in Hanau, killing nine people with migrant backgrounds.