Zimbabwe extends COVID-19 lockdown by 2 weeks

The Zimbabwean president on Monday extended the national lockdown meant to curtail the spread of coronavirus by another two weeks.

"Every life lost is a big loss to us. I, therefore, extend the national lockdown by two weeks," said President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Month-long restrictions were first imposed in early January, and later prolonged until Feb. 15.

He said schools will remain closed during the lockdown period, with all social gatherings banned.

Travel ban from one province to the other has also been maintained, while government offices will operate at 25% capacity.

The president said all private companies seeking resumption of work will be bound by law to test all their employees for coronavirus.

Judiciary will open for emergency cases only, with none allowed in the gallery.

A landlocked country in southern Africa, Zimbabwe has so far recorded over 35,000 coronavirus cases and 1,400 related deaths.