Turkish top diplomat hits out at Western countries for turning a blind eye to Gara massacre by PKK

Countries claiming to be fighting terrorism have either been silent or are trying to "slur over" a recent massacre by the PKK terror group, Turkey's foreign minister said Monday.

Referring to a recent terror attack in which 13 Turkish citizens were martyred by the PKK in Iraq's northern Gara region, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "Countries that claim to be combatting terrorism are either silent on this massacre by the PKK or are trying to slur over it with 'ifs' and 'buts.'"

Speaking at the opening of a new building for the Ethiopian Embassy in the capital Ankara, Çavuşoğlu vowed to avenge the martyrs who were executed by the terrorist organization.



Turkey will continue undeterred in its fight against terrorist organizations both in the country and abroad, Çavuşoğlu asserted in his speech alongside his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen.

He also said the country would continue to support Ethiopia and other African countries in their fight against terrorism as well.

Çavuşoğlu underlined that as a country that has been fighting terrorism for many years, Turkey understands the struggle of African countries against terrorism.

"Unlike many western countries, we never applied double standards and never acted in hypocrisy," said the Turkish top diplomat.

The bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday.

Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turks, and Turkey's borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



