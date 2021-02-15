Ruling party MPs criticize 'scandalous' US statement

Lawmakers from Turkey's ruling party on Monday criticized a "scandalous" US statement on a recent massacre by the PKK terror group.

"This statement is a scandal, it is unacceptable. It is in deep contradiction with the United States' global role and approach to counter-terrorism," Naci Bostanci, the head of Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group, said on Twitter.

Bostanci said the statement increased the Turkish nation's suffering, "instead of sharing" it, after the terror attack that saw 13 Turkish nationals executed by PKK terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

His remarks came after the US State Department issued a statement on the incident, saying Washington stood with its NATO ally Turkey and offered its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"The United States deplores the death of Turkish citizens […] We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting. If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," it said.

Meanwhile, AK Party's deputy group chair said Turkey's national defense and interior ministers would brief the parliament on Tuesday.

"The office of our parliament speaker received the request from Vice President Fuat Oktay. The national defense minister and interior minister will address the general assembly on the issue tomorrow," Ozlem Zengin told reporters in parliament.

The bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, according to National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday.

Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.