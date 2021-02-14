Expected snow postpones school re-opening in Istanbul

Face-to-face classes across Istanbul have been suspended across Istanbul until Feb. 17 due to expected heavy snowfall, said the provincial governor on Sunday.

Nearly 5,000 students in 73 schools across Istanbul were expected to start face-to-face classes as of Feb. 15 but the decision has been postponed, Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.

Disabled people working in public institutions and organizations, those with chronic diseases, and pregnant staff will be granted administrative leave during the specified period, without the need for an additional instruction or request, he added.

Heavy snowfall and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday in Istanbul, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology.