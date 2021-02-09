Qatar 'ready' to facilitate talks to form Lebanese govenment

Qatar said Tuesday that it is ready to facilitate dialogue between Lebanese politicians on the formation of a new government, stressing that it does not seek to spoil the French initiative in this regard.

"We do not seek to torpedo the French initiative, but rather we are working to complete international efforts to form the Lebanese government," said Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is in Lebanon for a one-day visit.

Following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the top diplomat told reporters that "the formation of the government is an internal matter of Lebanon, and Qatar has good relations with all concerned parties and is always ready to facilitate any dialogue to assist in the birth of a government in Lebanon."

"There is no current initiative to invite Lebanese politicians to Doha, and we hope that the solution will come out from Beirut," he said, calling on the Lebanese parties to form a government as soon as possible to achieve the people's interest.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari official arrived in Lebanon for a working visit during which he will meet top Lebanese officials to discuss the latest developments in domestic and regional affairs.

Following the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, French President Emmanuel Macron launched an initiative to form a government of non-partisan experts to carry out administrative and banking reforms in the crisis-hit country.

Due to differences between the political powers, Lebanon has not yet been able to form a new government, since Hassan Diab's government resigned six days after the explosion.

For more than a year, Lebanon has suffered the worst economic crisis since the end of the civil war from 1975 to 1990, which still affects the country with deep political polarization.





