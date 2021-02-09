Turkish Armed Forces providing ‘basic counter-terrorism training' to Libyan troops

The Turkish Armed Forces continue to provide counter-terrorism training to the Libyan Armed Forces, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of the military training, assistance and advice agreement, we continue to provide training to the Libyan Armed Forces. Our personnel are providing 'Basic Counter-Terrorism Training' to the Libyan soldiers in the Homs Joint Maritime Training Center Command," the ministry said on Twitter.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two memorandums of understanding: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The North African country has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last Friday, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government after five days of talks at the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Switzerland.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected the head of the three-member Presidency Council, with Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi as its two other members. Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was elected the prime minister.