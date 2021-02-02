Ankara slams Kosovo for opening embassy in Jerusalem by violating UN resolutions

Turkey on Tuesday criticized Kosovo's commitment to open an embassy in Jerusalem, saying it violates UN resolutions and international law.

"Kosovo's commitment in question is in violation of international law, in particular UN resolutions adopted on this matter," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Kosovo and Israel officially established diplomatic relations with an agreement inked on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi said he approved "Kosovo's official request to open an embassy in Jerusalem."

Aksoy added that the step taken by Kosovo would not serve the Palestinian cause and would harm two-state solution vision.

When it happens, Kosovo will be the third country to open an embassy in Jerusalem after the US and Guatemala.

The establishment of relations between Kosovo and Israel was preceded by agreements on the normalization of relations reached in recent months between the Jewish state and four Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.





