Turkey registers 7,795 new coronavirus cases

Turkey on Tuesday registered 7,795 new coronavirus cases, including 630 symptomatic patients, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.49 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,237, with 120 deaths over the past day.

With 8,639 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.37 million.

Over 29.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered to date in Turkey, including 140,120 in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures also show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,592.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.24 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it emerged in December 2019, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 103.53 million cases and over 57.47 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.





