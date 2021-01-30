Time for solidarity, harmony between nations: UNGA head

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır stressed common ground between nations Friday as he stressed the need for working together to overcome global crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

"We must work together to overcome this devastating pandemic and its impacts to provide vaccines for all," Bozkır said at the opening of the International Year of Peace and Trust via video conference.

Prioritizing public participation of all groups is vital for peace and development, he said.

"I urged you all, in the spirit of International Year of Peace and Trust, to put aside differences," he said.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov told attendees that the International Year of Peace and Trust was proposed by Turkmenistan as a result of an analysis of the international situation.

Emphasizing the initiative is a tool to improve mutual understanding between countries, he said the joint initiative will restore international trust.

Also expressing his gratitude to UN members who supported the initiative, Meredov said Turkmenistan will continue to do its best to strengthen international law, disarmament, fight terrorism, preventive diplomacy and food security.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, spoke on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement and said promoting and sustaining international peace is a key issue for the group of 120 developing nations because it has historically been opposed to war and supports peace.

"Bearing in mind that current challenges facing the international community need to be resolutely addressed by all nations through multilateralism," he said.

In the 106th plenary meeting Sept. 12, 2019, the General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 2021 as International Year of Peace and Trust.