Taiwan registers 4 more local virus cases

Taiwan on Saturday confirmed four local coronavirus cases, according to the country's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new cases stem from cluster infections in a hospital in northern Taiwan, the command center said in a statement.

Three of the patients are from the same family and the fourth came in contact with a patient at the hospital.

The command center later confirmed six new imported cases from Indonesia, Czech Republic, and Brazil.

Taiwan has reported 909 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 78 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized in isolation.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.20 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University. More than 102.1 million cases and over 56.5 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.





