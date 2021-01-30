Car bomb leaves 14 soldiers dead in eastern Afghanistan

At least 14 soldiers have been killed in a car bombing in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, a local councilor said on Saturday.

Four more were wounded in the incident that took place on Saturday morning in the Shrizad district of the province, councillor Ajmal Omar said.

The suicide bomber running the vehicle targeted a military base in the district, according to Omar.

In the meantime, a security source in the province confirmed the bombing on the base, without giving further details at the moment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident as of yet.

Both the Taliban and Daesh militants are active in the province and occasionally stage large- or small-scale attacks on security forces.









