Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump's administration, announced Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Sanders made the widely expected announcement on Twitter by sharing a video captioned: "I'm in."

"Everything we love about America is at stake. With the Radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line," the Republican candidate said in the video, referring to President Joe Biden's administration. "So today, I announce my candidacy for the governor of Arkansas."

She vowed that she will defend Arkansans' right "to be free of socialism and tyranny."

Sanders was the second top spokesperson during Trump's administration until she left the post in July 2019. She replaced Sean Spicer who resigned six months after Trump assumed office.

Trump expressed his hope to see Sanders as Arkansas governor in a tweet when she left the press office.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump said.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!" he continued.

She worked for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a senior adviser, and worked in the White House's office of communications before rising to its top spot.

Sanders had an often confrontational relationship with reporters while she staunchly defended the president and his policies. She was the third woman to hold the role.