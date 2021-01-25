ARRESTED TERRORISTS ADMIT TURKEYS ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS DECIMATE BLOODY-MINDED PKK

Turkey has dealt a heavy blow to the bloody-minded PKK terror group with its successful military operations, said a captured PKK terrorist in his testimony.

The terrorist, identified as Gürkan Düz, codenamed Rezzan Erzingan, was one of six suspects in an indictment filed by Erzincan's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

In his testimony, Düz, who was arrested while attempting to cross to Greece from northwestern Turkey, said: "Members of the group fear being neutralized by security forces, especially with air-backed operations."

"The observation towers, fortified outposts, drones and armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas where we [PKK] carry out activities and the measures taken by the security forces have seriously restricted our zone of influence. As a result of these factors, there is an increase in the number of [PKK] members who surrender to security forces after persuasion efforts [ by security forces]," he said.

"Most of the ammunition was destroyed in the operations. The last ammunition reinforcement was made in 2015 and there is a shortage of ammunition. The hierarchical structure between the north part of Iraq and the field has been weakened," he added.

The arrested terrorist also said that those members who wanted to escape the terror group were executed.

He said that he decided to leave the PKK terrorist group in 2018, adding, "There was a great difference between the things they say in the group and the things they practice. I realized that I did the biggest injustice to my family by joining the group."

"Although I had an intention to escape the terror group, I could not express it within the organization. Therefore, I left the group, leaving a note that I would operate in the city," he added.

Duz noted that he was caught by the Turkish security forces while he was attempting to flee to Greece, adding he has not been mistreated by the forces.

The indictment against the six suspects noted that Düz was one of perpetrators of terror attacks with improvised explosives in Erzincan and Tunceli provinces.

It demanded 22 to 44 years of aggravated life sentence for each suspects, including Gürkan Düz.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.