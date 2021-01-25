India says troops had "minor face-off" with China in Sikkim border area
Indian and Chinese troops have brawled again on their contested border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said Monday, barely six months after a deadly clash in the Himalayas.
Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a face-off last week in a disputed stretch of their shared border in the eastern Himalayas, the Indian army said on Monday.
The two sides have been locked in a tense standoff since April in the western Himalayas and since then have bolstered forces all along the border.
"It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian army said in a statement.