WAGNERS MERCENARIES DIG HUGE TRENCH IN LIBYA

The CNN network said Friday that a satellite detected a kilometers-long trench dug by Russian-backed Wagner mercenaries between Sirte and al-Jafra in central Libya.

"The trench, which extends dozens of kilometers south from the populated coastal areas around Sirte towards the Wagner-controlled stronghold of al-Jufra, can be seen on satellite imagery and is bolstered by a series of elaborate fortifications," it said.

The network cited a US official who said construction indicates that Wagner fighters have long-term goals, will not withdraw from the country and plan to stay for a long time.

Warring Libyan parties reached a cease-fire deal Oct. 23, with UN mediation, to withdraw foreign mercenaries within 3 months. That deadline ends Saturday.

The government, however, has documented regular breaches by militias affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar.