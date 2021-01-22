Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

Greek university students against government plans to set up a university police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.

The country, in lockdown since early November due to a spike in infections, has seen pressure on its public health system ease with infections receding. It reopened primary schools and kindergartens earlier this month.