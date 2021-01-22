Evidence new COVID variant causes higher mortality -UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament in London, Britain January 20, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was evidence a new variant of COVID-19 discovered late last year could be associated with higher mortality.

"We've been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the south east (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he told a news briefing.

Johnson said all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.