Netflix tops 200 million paid subscribers globally
WORLD AFP
Published
Netflix on Tuesday reported that it topped 200 million paid subscribers globally in the recently ended quarter as annual revenues topped $25 billion for the streaming television giant..
Netflix shares jumped more than 10 percent in after-market trades to $553.50 after release of the report which showed better growth in subscribers than expected despite recently raising rates.
For the full year, Netflix added a record 37 million paid memberships, according to the earnings report.
"We're enormously grateful that in these uniquely challenging times we've been able to provide our members around the world with a source of escape, connection and joy while continuing to build our business," Netflix said in a letter to investors.