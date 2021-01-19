Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Turkey's western province of Denizli on Tuesday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that the epicenter of quake was in Acıpayam district.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country's third-largest city, Izmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.





