UN chief taps veteran diplomat to lead Libya efforts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Monday veteran Slovakian diplomat Jan Kubis to be his special envoy for the conflict in Libya.

In addition, Kubis is also being tasked with leading the UN's Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). He will be replacing Stephanie Williams, who had held the roles on an acting basis since 2018.

"The Secretary-General is grateful for the commitment and outstanding leadership of Acting Special Representative Stephanie T. Williams of the United States in moving the political process forward in Libya," the UN said in a statement announcing Kubis' appointment.

Kubis "brings with him many years of experience in diplomacy, foreign security policy, and international economic relations, both internationally and in his own country," the UN added.

Kubis served as the Special Coordinator for Lebanon since 2019, and was the Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq from 2015 to 2018. He also held UN posts in Afghanistan and Europe, and was Slovakia's top envoy from 2006 to 2009.