Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move after expulsion of Russian diplomats

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday expelled two Dutch diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from The Hague in December for espionage.

The two Russians were accused of spying on the Dutch high-tech sector. Russia's embassy in The Hague at the time said the Netherlands had presented no evidence of unlawful acts by the Russian diplomats.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday the decision was based on the principle of reciprocity and that the two diplomats had two weeks to leave Russia.











