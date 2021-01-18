Turkey, Greece to resume technical talks today

The Turkish and Greek military delegations will resume technical talks on Monday in Brussels, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

"The technical talks that were agreed to be held following a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss maritime disputes between Turkish and Greek military delegations will be held on Monday at 3:00 p.m. [1200GMT] in Brussels," said the ministry in a statement.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that the excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara sent several drill ships last year for energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.





