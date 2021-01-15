Malaysia holds back Pakistan passenger plane over legal dispute

Malaysian authorities held back a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft due to a legal dispute on Friday.

Pakistan's national flag carrier has confirmed that its aircraft stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport and termed the Malaysian authorities' action as "a one-sided" decision.

"A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court," PIA tweeted.

PIA further said that it is an unacceptable situation and the airline has engaged the support from the government of Pakistan to take up the matter with the Malaysian government through diplomatic channels.

PIA did not share any details about its dispute with the other party.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said the Pakistani High Commission is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and Pakistan International Airlines to address the issue at the earliest.

"The passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalized. They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by EK 343 later tonight," Chaudhri said in a statement.

However, the Malaysian government said they will not issue any statement over their action.

"In view that the aircraft is detained while awaiting inter-partes court proceedings set for Jan 24, the ministry will not issue a statement out of respect for the ongoing legal process," local daily The Star cited the Transport Ministry statement.