Italy registers 522 new fatalities from COVID-19

Italy on Thursday reported 522 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 80,848.

The country also reported 17,246 new cases, raising the tally over 2.33 million, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

Active cases dropped to 561,380 and the number of patients at intensive care units declined to 2,557.

More than 1.69 million people recovered from the virus with 20,115 additions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some 896,498 people have been vaccinated in the country since the vaccination campaign was launched on Dec. 27, 2020.