Hillary Clinton sings praises of documentary on Khashoggi killing

Hillary Clinton sang the praises of a new documentary on the October 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, urging everyone to see it.

"If you haven't seen The Dissident, I hope that you will," the former US secretary of state and presidential candidate said late Tuesday on Twitter

"This incredibly powerful documentary about the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudi government is available to watch now," she added, linking to a site where the film is available.

The Dissident, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel, explores "the labyrinth of deceit behind the murder" of Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, according to the film synopsis.

The documentary, available on Apple TV, is described as telling the untold story of the crime that shook the world and, featuring "never before seen" surveillance footage and "unprecedented access to a wealth of other damning information previously unavailable to the public."

Khashoggi, 59, was killed and dismembered on Oct. 2, 2018 by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Activists and human rights groups have said the murder was premeditated and carried out upon the directives of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a charge Riyadh denies.

Turkish prosecutors and leaders have pressed for a full accounting of the murder and for its perpetrators to face justice.