2.6M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in UK

Over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to nearly 2.3 million people in Britain, but the public must continue to follow coronavirus restrictions, the nation's health secretary said Monday.

Matt Hancock's press conference came as the latest government figures showed there were a further 46,169 cases across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 3.12 million. There were also 529 deaths, bringing the total to 81,960.

Hancock said the government is on track to meet its commitment to vaccinate 15 million Brits in the top four priority groups by mid-February.

"We are on track to meet that target-it's not going to be easy, but we are going to get there," he said.

The groups are care home residents and staff, over 80s, frontline health and social care staff, over-75s and over 70s, and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Hancock said that these four groups made up 88% of COVID-19 deaths.

He also addressed escalating rumors in local media that lockdown restrictions could be further tightened.

The National Health Service, "more than ever before, needs everybody to be doing something right now-and that something is to follow the rules," he said.

"I know there has been speculation about more restrictions, and we don't rule out taking further action if it is needed, but it is your actions now that can make a difference.

"Stay at home, and please reduce all social contact that is not absolutely strictly necessary. That's what is needed: act like you have the virus."





