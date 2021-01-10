ALGERIAS PRESIDENT RETURNS TO GERMANY FOR TREATMENT

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday flew to Germany to complete his post-coronavirus treatment, his office said.



"The president of the republic went to Germany to treat complications in his foot after he had been infected with COVID-19," the Algerian presidency said a statement.

"Treatment of complications was planned before the president's return from Germany but his obligations at home prevented it," it added. "The foot injury is not an urgent situation."



On Dec. 29, Tebboune returned to Algeria after a two-month trip to Germany for coronavirus treatment.



Since his return, he has approved the budget for 2021, ratified new constitutional amendment, chaired a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, and ordered to speed up the preparation of a new election law.

