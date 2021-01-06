Palestinian detainee held by Israel for 39 years

Palestinian detainee Karim Younis has been imprisoned by Israel for 39 years now, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Wednesday.

Younis, 63, from Ar'ara town inside Israel, is serving a 40-year prison sentence handed down against him by an Israeli court, the NGO said.

Younis is one of 26 Palestinian inmates detained by Israel in the 1990s before the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993.









