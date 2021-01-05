Turkish charity IHH hands out 153M bread loaves in Syria in 2020

A Turkish humanitarian group on Tuesday announced that 153 million loaves of bread were distributed to war-hit families from Syria in 2020.

Cüneyt Kılıç, the vice chairman of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), said 12 bakeries in Turkey and the border region with Syria had helped in making the bread, while 27 others had extended their support in procuring flour and fuel.

Kılıç said the IHH continued its efforts in 2020 to meet the needs of families affected by war in Syria, as it has for 10 years. He added that the loaves were distributed from bakeries in the southern provinces of Kilis and Hatay in Turkey, as well as from bakeries newly built ones in Syria.

He underlined that they were distributed especially in hunger-hit areas, including rural areas in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces, as well as the Tal Abyad and Rasulayn districts.

Kılıç stated the bread they made and distributed were prepared specially to stay fresh for a long time.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.