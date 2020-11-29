U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.