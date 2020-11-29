Beşiktaş beat Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Super Lig derby

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.

Visitors Beşiktaş last beat Fenerbahçe in the Yellow Canaries' home, the Ülker Stadium on April 17, 2005.

In Sunday's derby, Beşiktaş forward Cyle Larin was sent off in the minute of 50 as the Black Eagles had to play with 10-men in the majority of the second half.

Beşiktaş' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored two goals against Fenerbahçe to be a key player in the victory.

Sunday's derby was played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beşiktaş increased their points total to 16 in nine matches played to be placed fourth, while Fenerbahçe stayed at third place with 20 points, they played 10 matches.