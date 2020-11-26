Africa reports 332 more deaths from COVID-19

At least 332 people died of the novel coronavirus across Africa over the past one day, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in an update on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the continent has now stood at 50,628.

Meanwhile, 14,652 more people tested positive over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in Africa to over 2,1 million.

As many as 10,410 virus patients have recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1.78 million.

The number of active infections in the continent stands at 325,187.

Southern Africa is the hardest-hit of all five geographical regions in the continent with 870,600 cases and 22,800 deaths. But the continent also recorded the most number of recoveries that has now stood at 794,000.

North Africa recorded 708,000 cases, East Africa 260,600 cases, West Africa 203,200, while Central Africa registered 64,400 virus cases.





