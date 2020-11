US President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Speaking to U.S. troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.