INDONESIAS FISHERIES MINISTER ARRESTED OVER GRAFT

Indonesia's anti-graft agency on Wednesday arrested the marine affairs and fisheries minister.

Nurul Ghufron, deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), confirmed that Edhy Prabowo was arrested at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

"It is true that the KPK arrested [him], regarding the exports of lobster seed, this morning at 1.23 a.m. [1823GMT Tuesday] at Soekarno-Hatta Airport," Ghufron told reporters.

He said at the time of his arrest, Edhy was with a family member and some ministry officials.

The commission has yet to provide further details on the arrest.

In a statement to reporters, the anti-corruption agency's chairman Firli Bahuri said Edhy was arrested in connection with the issuance of a license to export lobster seed.



