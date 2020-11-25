Israel tears down Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities on Wednesday demolished a number of Palestinian homes in the southern occupied West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the coordinator of Popular Resistance Committee in the south of Hebron, Rateb al-Jubour, said Israeli bulldozers demolished several homes and structures in three Bedouin communities in Hebron governorate under the pretext of "no construction permits".

He noted the demolition is still taking place in the three Bedouin communities of Al-Mufagara, Al-Rakeiz, and Al-Tuwana.

Israel prevents Palestinians from construction projects in parts of the West Bank designated as Area C under an agreement, which falls under administrative and security control of Israel.

Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, comprising Bedouin and herding communities who mostly live in tents, caravans, and caves.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accord between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three parts -- Area A, B, and C.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there illegal.





