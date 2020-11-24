U.S. CDC reports 257,016 deaths from coronavirus

California Street, usually filled with cable cars, is seen empty in San Francisco, California on March 18, 2020. - San Francisco, along with seven other Bay Area counties. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 12,333,452 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 157,531 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,058 to 257,016.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3741uSy)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.