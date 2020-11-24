Turkey reports over 7,300 more daily virus patients

Turkey registered 7,381 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Tuesday.

The new patients raised the overall count to 460,916.

A total of 3,678 patients also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 381,569, while the death toll rose by 161 to reach 12,672.

More than 162,200 COVID-19 tests were done across the country, bringing the total to date to over 17.56 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,543.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged the public to stay away from crowds unless absolutely necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

Starting this week, Turkey imposed a partial weekend curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.