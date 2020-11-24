Twin blasts in Afghan province of Bamiyan leave 14 people dead, dozens of others injured
WORLD Reuters
Published
At least 14 people were killed in central Afghanistan on Tuesday when two blasts ripped through the city of Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic minority, officials said. "Fourteen people have been killed, and dozens of others got injured in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told reporters.
Twin blasts in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan killed at least 14 people and wounded 45 more, provincial officials said on Tuesday as the international community pledged assistance for Afghanistan in Geneva.
The explosives were hidden at the side of a road in a main bazaar in Bamiyan city that killed 12 civilians and two traffic policemen and wounded 45 other people, said Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the province.