Aerial view taken on November 23, 2020 of Cedro do Abaete, a town with a population of 1210 inhabitants, in Minas Gerais state, the only city in Brazil that has not registered any case of the new coronavirus yet. AFP Photo

Brazil reported 16,207 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 302 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 6,087,608 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 169,485, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.