Erdoğan holds phone call with Saudi King Salman to discuss bilateral ties
MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed relations between their countries in a telephone conversation late Friday.
Erdoğan and Salman agreed to improve ties and keep the dialogue channels open to resolve issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.
They also discussed the G20 Leaders Summit which is currently chaired by Saudi Arabia.