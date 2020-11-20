WORLD

Armed man takes 9 people hostage in Georgian capital Tbilisi

An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital on Friday, the police said. Police have blocked off the area around the building in the city centre.

An attacker armed with a hand-grenade took nine people hostage in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, officials said Friday.

Vaja Siradze, the head of the Georgian Patrol Police Department, said the incident took place at a microfinance organization on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what the attacker's demands were.

Confirming the incident, the Interior Ministry said an investigation has been launched.


