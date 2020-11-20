Armed man takes 9 people hostage in Georgian capital Tbilisi
An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, the police said. Police have blocked off the area around the building in the city centre.
Vaja Siradze, the head of the Georgian Patrol Police Department, said the incident took place at a microfinance organization on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue.
It was not immediately clear what the attacker's demands were.
Confirming the incident, the Interior Ministry said an investigation has been launched.