Armed man takes 9 people hostage in Georgian capital Tbilisi

An attacker armed with a hand-grenade took nine people hostage in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, officials said Friday.

Vaja Siradze, the head of the Georgian Patrol Police Department, said the incident took place at a microfinance organization on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what the attacker's demands were.

Confirming the incident, the Interior Ministry said an investigation has been launched.



