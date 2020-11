The resurgence of the outbreak has swept the Russia since September, with the number of daily new cases spiking from roughly 5,000 in early September to over 22,000 this week. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russia reported a record high of 456 deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the official death toll to 34,387.

Authorities also reported 20,985 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 4,174 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,991,998.