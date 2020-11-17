Scotland set for tougher coronavirus restrictions

The highest level of coronavirus restrictions will be enforced in 11 local council areas in Scotland starting this week, the country's parliament was informed Tuesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said strict restrictions will be imposed from Friday in areas concentrated in west and central Scotland, including its largest city of Glasgow.

Over 2.7 million people will be under the new restrictions, which will be lifted on Dec. 11.

Sturgeon said the measures were "specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period."

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after going into self-isolation following a meeting with a lawmaker who later tested positive for the virus.

"The prime minister took a test yesterday and that test was negative. But he will, in accordance with the rules on self-isolation, continue to self-isolate," Johnson's spokesman said.

Johnson's period of self-isolation ends on Nov. 26.

He will take part in tomorrow's Prime Minister's Questions in parliament virtually-a first in the country's history.

The UK reported 20,051 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to over 1.41 million (1,410,732).

Latest data showed there were 598 virus-related fatalities across the UK over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 52,745.





